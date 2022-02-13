Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation Saturday over the situation in Ukraine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
During the call, which lasted for about one hour, the two leaders discussed situation in Ukraine and related security issues, according to White House statement and the Kremlin.
The White House said Biden made it clear to Putin "while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy," it is "equally prepared for other scenarios".
Russia will soon submit its response to the US and NATO on security guarantees, Ushakov said, adding the two leaders agreed to continue contacts.
