U.S. to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

The United States will send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine in a new security assistance package, senior administration officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A 700-million-U.S.-dollar weapon package will be formally unveiled Wednesday, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which are to enable Ukraine to fire more precisely at targets in its eastern part, the officials said.

The announcement came amid reports that the United States was preparing to aid Ukraine with advanced long-range rocket systems.

Instead of those long-range rocket systems that can travel as far as 186 miles (300 km), the United States is sending what it considers medium-range rockets to Ukraine, ones that can travel about 50 miles (80 km), according to the officials.