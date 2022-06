US President Joe Biden travels to Europe on Saturday to attend the G7 and NATO summits. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also join the American leader on his upcoming trip, Trend reports citing TASS.

The G-7 leaders will meet on June 26-28 in the castle of Elmau near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in southern Germany, and the NATO summit will be held on June 28-30 in Madrid.

The situation around Ukraine will be one of the key topics on the agenda of both events.