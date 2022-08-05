US ready for future arms control dialogue with Russia — special envoy

The United States is ready to resume dialogue with Russia on shaping the future system of arms control, Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation (SRNN) Adam Scheinman has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The United States stands ready to resume an open dialogue with Russia to progress to the next phase of reductions and shape the future of modern arms control, provided Russia is prepared to operate in good faith," he told the 10th Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference.

In his words, the Joe Biden administration resumed dialogue with Russia on extending the New START treaty on reduction of strategic arms until 2026 shortly after taking office.

"The United States pushed for the resumption of a US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD) aimed at reducing risk and laying the groundwork for future arms control," the US diplomat said. "We seek to continue to advance those objectives, including by maintaining limits on all intercontinental-range nuclear weapons and developing new constraints on nondeployed nuclear weapons and theater-range, or nonstrategic, nuclear weapons and their delivery systems".