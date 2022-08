Ten people died after a house fire in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania early Friday morning, according to the state police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Authorities responded to the fire at a two-story home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, at 2:42 a.m. (0642 GMT), where 14 people were living.

Four of them survived but 10 others, including three kids, have been confirmed dead.

State police said a criminal investigation is underway.