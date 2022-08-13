US says it will send more than 200 servicemen to Europe in fall

US authorities will send at least 260 servicemen to Europe in fall, the US Department of the Army Press Office said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Department of the Army announced today the fall deployment of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to support <...> our European and NATO allies. The 101st DSB will deploy approximately 260 Soldiers," the statement said. It is noted that the military dispatch will be temporary. Its exact timing and direction are not specified.