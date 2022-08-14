Unidentified shooter commits suicide near US Congress building in Washington

An unidentified man fired several shots in the air near the US Congress building in Washington and committed suicide in the small hours on Sunday, the local police said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the police, the incident occurred shortly after 04:00 am local time. A car rammed a fence at a crossroads near the Congress building and caught fire. The driver went out of the car and made several shots in the air. After that, he committed suicide.

No one else was hurt. The police said that the incident did not look like a terror attack. An investigation is underway.