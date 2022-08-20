U.S. confirms nearly 15,000 monkeypox cases

The United States has confirmed nearly 15,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

So far, the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

A total of 14,115 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Thursday, CDC data showed. New York had the most cases, with 2744, followed by California with 2,663 and Florida with 1372.

The Biden administration has been facing criticism in its response to the monkeypox outbreak, including failure to order enough vaccines, speed treatments and make tests available to head off the outbreak.

One hundred days after the monkeypox outbreak was first detected in Europe, no country has more cases than the United States -- with public health experts warning the virus is on the verge of becoming permanently entrenched here, said a report of The Washington Post.