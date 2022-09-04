NASA to launch SLS giant rocket not earlier than September 6, says official

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will make another attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) giant rocket and its Orion capsule on the mission to the Moon not earlier than September 6, a senior NASA official said, Trend reports citing TASS.

An attempt to launch the Orion spacecraft atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of a flight to the Moon was scheduled for Saturday, September 3, but was postponed due to a liquid hydrogen leak while the propellant was being loaded into the rocket.

The current launch period for the spacecraft is called ‘Launch Period 25’ and it closes on September 6.

"Launch period 25 is definitely off the table," Spacenews.com quoted Jim Free, NASA associate administrator for exploration systems development, as saying at a news briefing.

NASA chief Bill Nelson confirmed this information saying that "We're not going to launch until it's right, and that is standard operating procedure, and will continue to be."