US to announce its next ambassador to Russia soon — Department of State

The US administration plans to announce the US next ambassador to Russia in the near future to succeed John Sullivan, who has completed his tenure as ambassador, a State Department spokesperson told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We intend to announce our next Ambassador soon, but don’t have anything to preview at the moment," the spokesperson said, adding that Ambassador Sullivan’s departure from Moscow was "planned and part of a normal diplomatic rotation."

A new ambassador is yet to be approved by US Senate.

According to the US Department of State, "in moments like this, it is critical that diplomatic contacts between Washington and Moscow continue to manage tensions."

The spokesperson recalled that Sullivan had served at the US Ambassador to Russia for nearly three years. "This is a typical tour length for U.S. Ambassadors to Russia. Ambassador Sullivan was nominated to the post during the last administration, and President Biden asked him to remain in Russia to represent the United States in January 2021," he noted. "He has served a full tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Russia, managing one of the most critical bilateral relationships in the world during unprecedented times."

A Russian diplomatic source told TASS earlier in the day that it was a planned rotation of the US ambassador, any downgrading of the US diplomatic representation in Russia is out of the question.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Moscow said that Sullivan "has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow" on Sunday and that Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d’Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until the next ambassador arrives.