First time since Cuban missile crisis world’s facing direct nuclear threat – Biden

US President Joe Biden said that for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, the world is facing a direct threat from the use of nuclear weapons, provided that the situation continues to develop as it is developing at the moment. The words of the US President, who spoke at an event of the Democratic Party, are quoted by the White House press corps, Trend reports citing TASS.

"First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going," Biden said.

The US President also said that he knows the Russian leader "fairly well" and that is why he thinks that Putin "is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons."

Biden noted that he does not think "there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."