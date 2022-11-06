Republicans come to rally, say they’ll save Arizona (PHOTO/VIDEO)

PHOENIX, U.S., November 6. Supporters of Republicans came to rally in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 5, ahead of the midterm elections, Trend reports.

Speaking to the public, the rally participants called on everyone to vote and attract as many people as they can to the voting process literally knocking the doors.

Supporters of Republicans believe that this party is going to win and should win the midterm elections in Arizona, since they have a solution to all the problems facing the state now.

Chris Thompson, who was there to support Republicans told Trend that the U.S. needs Republicans back in power to bring back the values.

“I am here to support America’s first candidates, because we have values this country is built upon and candidates from Republicans really stand for American values. I think they’ll do well on Tuesday and hope they’ll take back this country. We have border issues, thousands and thousands people are killed every year, we have human trafficking which keeps growing. Americans are great people and we want a better life for them,” he said.

Sonia Marian believes that Republicans are going to win, because “they are going to take care of open borders that nobody is taking care about now”.

“We have illegal immigrants, we have a high percentage of crime. Republicans are going to take care of the divided country. We need to stand all for one flag and this is American flag. As for inflation, Republicans have a plan to solve it. After Democrats came to power, drilling was suspended and Republicans will do the opposite, everything will come back to normal. I count on them. We need Republicans to save Arizona,” she added.

Nancy Barto, member of the Arizona State Senate (Republicans) said the issue that comes up the most important one when they are talking to the voters is the issue of the border.

“It is very concerning that people are just walking across the border and criminals are getting away. Borders are wide open allowing drugs, criminals, even terrorists to cross and really endanger our society and communities.

Inflation is a huge issue as well. There is an incredible number of issues that voters are very concerned about. Arizona has been hit the hardest in the U.S. in terms of inflation and haven’t seen that kind of inflation in decades. It is really hitting low-income population, but everybody,” Barto noted.