US Cygnus spacecraft launched with cargo for ISS

The US Cygnus spaceship was launched on Monday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia with a mission to deliver cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States said on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The spacecraft was launched at 5:33 a.m EST (14:33 GMT+4) with 3.5 tons of cargo onboard, including equipment to conduct a number of experiments. Cygnus will also deploy the first satellites of Zimbabwe and Uganda.

It is expected that the spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station on November 9. The previous launch of such a spaceship took place in February and it left the ISS in late June. Currently, there are seven crew members onboard the ISS: Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin (who is TASS’ special correspondent at the ISS) and Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio as well as JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata.