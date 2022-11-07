Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections

Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's midterm election, Trend reports citing Daily Mail.

The new Twitter CEO tweeted the recommendation a day after he said that he wanted the social media platform to be an accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

'To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic,' Musk said on Twitter.