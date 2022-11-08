RALEIGH, U.S., November 8. I don’t blame democrats for all the problems that the U.S. has in economy, but I know for a fact that democrats made the economy worse, with the inflation reduction act.

Courtney Geels, a political newcomer running as a Republican with a background in nursing, told Trend November 7, during the briefing on midterm elections for foreign reporters.

Courtney Geels and N.C. Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Chatham, Orange) will face off in the race to represent the 4th Congressional District of North Carolina.

“There were stimulus checks under Trump’s administration for over 2000 USD to many people. I received all of these stimulus checks. I think between Biden and Trump there were about three of them. There were also stimulus checks per child for 300 USD per month. I had some friends who have two children saying they didn’t really need that money. I got three checks which I didn’t need. That started during Trump’s administration. I wish they have had some kind of application process. A significant portion of money that was spent would not have been spent if they had some type of application process. Now we have an inflation, resulting from significant spending at the federal level. A lot of that was under Biden, but it did start with Trump,” she said.