COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in U.S.

The daily average of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again in the United States amid winter surge, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country averaged about 4,200 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 29, a 17.6 percent increase from a week before, CDC data showed.

COVID hospitalizations last week reached their highest level in three months, with more than 35,000 patients being treated, according to Washington Post data tracking.

Public health officials are concerned that the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients will worsen the strain on hospitals already under pressure from two other viral ailments, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.