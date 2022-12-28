U.S. Supreme Court orders asylum-limiting measure remain in place

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an asylum-limiting measure to remain in place, blocking thousands of migrants from crossing the border, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 5-4 decision reversed lower court decisions that the so-called Title 42 public health order had to end in December. It means the policy will remain in effect until a final ruling.

Title 42, which came into effect in spring 2020, allows U.S. border officials to swiftly expel migrants and asylum-seekers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court also scheduled arguments in the case for February, with a final decision expected later in summer.

The White House responded in a statement that the Supreme Court's order "keeps the current Title 42 policy in place while the Court reviews the matter in 2023."

"We will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court's review," the statement read.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also weighed in on the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday, saying that "individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country."

The department also said the "decades-old" immigration system is broken while urging Congress to pass comprehensive reform legislation.