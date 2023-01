Police have responded to reports of a shooting that resulted in multiple casualties in Monterey Park in Southern California on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Few details are available, including the number of people shot. Internal police communications said there had been some fatalities, the report said, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. local time Saturday (0600 GMT Sunday), according to the report.