US to send 140 rescuers to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Two search and rescue teams from the US will be sent to Türkiye to help victims of the earthquake, CNN reported, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"We are talking about two teams from the USA. One from Fairfax County, one from Los Angeles - the so-called heavy units, each of which, I think, has 70 people - personnel with search dogs, as well as paramedics," TV channel quotes US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.