Six dead after military helicopter crashes in Alabama

At least six people were killed Wednesday when a military helicopter crashed in Madison County in the U.S. state of Alabama, Trend reports citing News360.

The aircraft, which caught fire on impact, belonged to the Tennessee National Guard and was on a routine training mission, a spokesman confirmed to CBS News.

A U.S. Department of Defense official said that the crashed aircraft was a Black Hawk helicopter, while the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it was a military helicopter, the channel reported.