Biden confirms plans to talk to China’s Xi Jinping soon

US President Joe Biden would like to have a new phone or video call with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping shortly, Biden confirmed Monday during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego, California, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the White House press pool, the US President answered affirmatively if he plans to talk to Xi Jinping soon. However, Biden refrained from saying when such contact may take place exactly. Meanwhile, he opined that China will not take the new announcement by Washington, Canberra and London regarding the provision of nuclear submarines to Australia under the AUKUS partnership as an aggression towards China.

In addition, the US President stated his intent to visit Northern Ireland under Sunak’s invitation.

Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the date for a new conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping has not been set yet.