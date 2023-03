The US Federal Reserve has downgraded the GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 0.4% from 0.5%, Trend reports citing TASS.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve has downgraded its forecast for US inflation in 2023 to 3.3% from 3.1%.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has improved its forecast for the US unemployment rate in 2023 to 4.5% from 4.6%.

Will be updated