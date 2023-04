BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The index of business activity in the US manufacturing sector (ISM Manufacturing) in March fell from 47.7 points a month earlier to the lowest since May 2020 of 46.3 points, according to data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), Trend reports, citing Interfax.

According to the source, experts surveyed by Trading Economic, on average, expected the index to decrease to 47.5 points.

The index value below 50 points indicates a decline in activity in the sector.