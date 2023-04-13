Southeast Florida swamped by more than two feet of rain

Torrential downpours inundated Southeast Florida on Thursday, bringing total rainfall in the Fort Lauderdale region to more than two feet in recent days, with widespread flooding that blocked roads, closed schools and shut down an airport, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Preliminary reports showed that about 25 inches (64 cm) of rain had fallen in Fort Lauderdale, making it a 1 in a 1,000-year weather event, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"It's extremely rare. That is an astronomical amount of rainfall," Miami NWS meteorologist Shawn Bhatti said.

Some 2 million people in Broward County were under a flood warning as relentless rain drenched the area. Parts of Florida's Atlantic Coast north of Miami have already seen 20 inches (51 cm) of rain over the last several days, the NWS said.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.