BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as foreign minister in the new cabinet announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Noting that looking forward to continuing to work with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Blinken stressed that Türkiye is valuable as an ally and partner of NATO.