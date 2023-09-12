New iPhone 15 model unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Apple introduced a new generation of its smartphones - iPhone 15, Trend reports.

The new line of smartphones will be represented by two models: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with screen sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

The smartphones will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera and an A16 Bionic processor, which consumes 20% less power than its predecessor. One battery charge, the company claims, will last for the whole day.

In addition, the screen frames will become thinner, and a special ceramic coating will be applied to its surface to protect the phone from mechanical stress.