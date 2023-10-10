US Secretary of State to visit Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on October 11-12, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Miller noted that Blinken plans to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with local authorities.

According to him, the secretary of state is expected to leave tomorrow and arrive in Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,806 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".