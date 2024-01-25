US military bases in Iraq and Syria attacked

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement announced attacks on three US military bases in Iraq and Syria, the movement’s Telegram channel says, Trend reports.

According to information, the attacks were carried out on bases in the Iraqi province of Anbar, on the territory of the international airport of Erbil and in the area of ​​the Koniko gas field in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. The attack reportedly used missiles and drones.

No information has been provided about the possible consequences of the attacks.