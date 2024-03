BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The US Federal Reserve System has kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5 percent, the the System says, Trend reports.

“The Committee (FOMC) decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.5%,” the report said.

The regulator considered it inappropriate to reduce the target rate range until there is greater confidence that inflation is steadily approaching the 2% mark.