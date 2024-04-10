Hamas has not given final response to proposals for agreement with Israel - White House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The leadership of the Hamas movement has not yet given a final answer to proposals for an agreement with the Israeli authorities, the United States is trying to get it as soon as possible, Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan said at a briefing held at the White House, Trend reports.

"Hamas's official statements are not so encouraging. I spoke with the Prime Minister of Qatar. He has not yet received any response from Hamas. I have asked the Prime Minister to get an answer as soon as possible," Sullivan said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.