US Senate supports bills to help Ukraine and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. US senators supported bills to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific region, Trend reports.

According to the information, the initiatives were supported by 80 senators during the procedural vote. 19 senators opposed it.

It is reported that the draft law on assistance to Ukraine provides for the allocation of about $61 billion to Kyiv. According to the document, assistance to Kyiv will now be provided on credit, and not free of charge.