United States to deploy new long-range weapons in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The United States will begin to deploy in Germany in 2026 new fire weapons with the long-range fires capabilities than current land-based fires in Europe, joint statement from United States and Germany says, Trend reports.

"The United States will begin episodic deployments of the long-range fires capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany in 2026, as part of planning for enduring stationing of these capabilities in the future," the document says. "When fully developed, these conventional long-range fires units will include SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons, which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe," the statement noted.

According to its authors, these steps by Washington will “the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence.”