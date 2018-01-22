President Ilham Aliyev meets with WEF President in Davos

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Switzerland on a working visit to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In Davos, President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende.

President Aliyev congratulated Brende on his appointment as the president of the World Economic Forum and wished him success in his work. A long-term effective cooperation between the WEF and Azerbaijan was noted during the meeting.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's contribution to international cooperation, the sides stressed the importance of global projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which was commissioned last year, as well as the TANAP project, which near its completion. The development of the non-oil sector in oil-rich Azerbaijan was hailed, the growing tourist flow to the country was underlined during the meeting.

President Aliyev informed about the current state of the negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum.

