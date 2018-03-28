Francophone countries grateful to Azerbaijan for support: ambassador

28 March 2018 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The Francophone countries are grateful to Azerbaijan for hosting the Francophonie Weeks and supporting the French language in its territory, Moldovan Ambassador Gheorghe Leuca said at a press conference dedicated to the launch of the Francophonie Weeks in Azerbaijan on March 28.

He noted that holding the Francophonie Weeks will provide significant support to promotion of the French language in Azerbaijan, as well as to Azerbaijani citizens who wish to learn the French language.

The project will be accompanied by events in Baku and elsewhere familiarizing everyone with the culture of the French-speaking countries.

Ambassadors and representatives of the embassies of France, Belgium, Morocco, Switzerland, Romania, Greece, Moldova, Lithuania, Mexico as well as the EU office in Azerbaijan, headed by Kestutis Jankauskas, expressed their gratitude and support to the project.

Azernews Newspaper
