Azerbaijan recovers bodies of its oilmen missing since 2015 Gunashli tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The bodies of two oilmen who went missing during the accident on December 4, 2015 in the deep-water base No. 10 at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli field, were recovered at Caspian Sea, Ibrahim Ahmadov, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Event Management Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR, told Trend.

Ahmadov added during monitoring of pipelines the bodies of two people were found at a depth of 190 meters in the lower part of the Caspian Sea.

“The bodies belong to Abdulaziz Abdulazizov and Eyyub Aliyev. The identity cards of the dead persons, as well as the responses of their families, confirmed their identities. Inspection work on the pipeline was completely stopped, and the bodies were taken up from the depth with appropriate equipment and forwarded to the Main Police Directorate for Water Transport. We once again express our condolences to the families and friends of all the victims of the Gunashli tragedy,” he noted.

