Azerbaijani police detains persons violating martial law in Jabrayil city

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

Trend:

Azerbaijani police officers serving at commandant post, set up in the city of Jabrayil due to the martial law, detained a driver of a Toyota car, who didn’t obey their order to stop his car, on November 14, at about 13:00 (GMT +4), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the driver, resident of Fuzuli district R. Bayramli and five passengers of the car were taken to the district's police department. Protocols were drawn up against them under Article 535.1 (Intentional disobedience to the legal requirements of police officers or military personnel in the performance of duties to protect public order) and 517-2.6 (Violation of the introduced special regime of exit-entry to the martial law-applied territory) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan.