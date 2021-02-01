Azerbaijan talks value of damage done to its cultural monuments by Armenia

Azerbaijan 1 February 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan talks value of damage done to its cultural monuments by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The damage inflicted by Armenia to Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments had been earlier assessed in 2014-2017 at nearly 88 billion manat ($51.76 billion), Faig Ismayilov, a researcher, expert on cultural values, professor of the Moscow branch of the International Academy of Architects, board member of the Azerbaijani Architects Union and member of the Working Group under the Cabinet of Ministers on Assessment of Damage Caused by the Armenian Occupation, told Trend on Feb.1.

According to Ismayilov, as a result of the ongoing assessment that started after the liberation of the country's territories, this amount will significantly grow.

He reminded that the previous assessments were carried out on the basis of absentee monitoring.

"Now each monument will be examined on the spot. After work on the design estimates is completed in all territories, a more accurate amount of damage will be named."

Ismayilov also noted that the monitoring of the monuments in the city of Shusha has already been completed.

"Monitoring in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly and Aghdam has been partially carried out," he added.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh Kazatomprom says changes in uranium spot price positively affects its operations
Kazakh Kazatomprom says changes in uranium spot price positively affects its operations
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to repair equipment
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to repair equipment
Georgian Geo Sky sees significant increase in shipment
Georgian Geo Sky sees significant increase in shipment
Loading Bars
Latest
Second and third phases of Persian Gulf water transfer project to Iran's arid areas begins Business 13:36
Kazakh Kazatomprom says changes in uranium spot price positively affects its operations Business 13:34
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 13:31
Georgian Geo Sky sees significant increase in shipment Transport 13:30
Uzbekistan opens regular flights between Urgench and Fergana regions Transport 13:30
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan boosts mutual trade year-on-year Business 13:29
Video footage from territory of future Fuzuli International Airport in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar district's Garakhanchally village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:06
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 13:04
Georgia resuming international flights Transport 12:57
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Netherlands Business 12:56
Azerbaijan talks value of damage done to its cultural monuments by Armenia Azerbaijan 12:47
Kazakhstan decreases maximum recommended rates on savings deposits Finance 12:44
Namakhvani HPP - important contribution to strengthening Georgia's energy independence Oil&Gas 12:38
Drilling operations to be launched at two oil fields in Iran Oil&Gas 12:38
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender to buy measuring transducers Tenders 12:32
India organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 12:32
Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted US 12:31
India supplies 2 mobile harbour cranes to Iran for development of Chabahar port Other News 12:30
Armenian businessman detained for supplying old, unusable artillery shells Armenia 12:23
Uzbek currency rates for February 1 Uzbekistan 12:18
Large-amount loans issued in services sector in Iran Finance 12:18
Uzbekistan bans purchases of number of imported goods Uzbekistan 12:17
Georgia reports 240 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.1 Georgia 12:17
Production of agricultural products in Iran's Khuzestan Province increases Business 12:12
Azerbaijani commercial banks' annualized demand down Finance 12:12
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks current account of payment balance Finance 12:11
Germany's stricter lockdown sinks retail sales in December Europe 11:59
Turkmenistan, India discuss issues of accelerating TAPI gas pipeline construction Oil&Gas 11:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:45
Turkmen Airlines announces another suspension of flights Transport 11:44
Iran announces amount of expenses on Chabahar port Business 11:42
Azercell Business introduces new unlimited internet for its corporate clients Other News 11:41
Ryanair forecasts record annual loss as COVID-19 'wreaks havoc' Europe 11:40
Azerbaijan's ASCO reveals number of repaired ships at Zigh yard in 2020 Transport 11:38
Azerbaijan opens postal agency in liberated Hadrut Society 11:37
New type of COVID-19 found in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:35
Uzbekistan participates at Council of Eurasian Economic Commission meeting for first time Uzbekistan 11:33
Uzbekistan co-ops with int’l financial institutions to improve drinking water supply Uzbekistan 11:21
ADB helping Georgia to contain spread of coronavirus Georgia 11:08
Iran restricts entrance of trucks from Georgia Transport 11:05
Number of Uzbek textile clusters switch for full mechanized cotton picking Uzbekistan 10:59
Gold price notably grows in Azerbaijan Finance 10:49
Oil gains despite patchy vaccine rollouts, new coronavirus variants Oil&Gas 10:48
Nepal Awards Hydropower Project to India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Other News 10:48
Budget session a golden opportunity: Indian PM Modi Other News 10:47
Geopolitical experts believe Bangladesh's economic growth will soon make it a bridge between South, South-East Asia Other News 10:44
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 18 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 10:38
Mexico to Import AstraZeneca Vaccine From India, President Says Other News 10:37
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM US 10:37
Azerbaijanis didn't strike civilian objects during Karabakh war - Spanish journalist Politics 10:28
First China-Azerbaijan container block train of 2021 departs from China Transport 10:19
Iranian currency rates for February 1 Finance 10:16
Products of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries sold to number of countries Business 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.1 Finance 10:14
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 1 Uzbekistan 10:11
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal closes 2020 with zero rate of LTI Oil&Gas 10:09
Construction in Azerbaijan might post positive figures in 2021 with investment in Karabakh - BSTDB Construction 09:52
Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found Other News 09:51
Azerbaijan might have some stabilization in oil production, says BSTDB Oil&Gas 09:48
Azerbaijan's Tariff Council secretary names reasons for change in water prices Society 09:47
Iran's COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK mutated virus Society 09:46
Iran to make joint coronavirus vaccine with Russia Society 09:41
Iran calls for actions to prevent fourth wave of COVID-19 Society 09:38
Certain facilities to be launched in Iran’s road & urban development sector Business 09:24
Volume of goods transported via Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province announced Business 09:22
Water and electricity facilities launched in Iran Oil&Gas 09:22
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to startups Finance 09:20
Delivery of equipment to Chabahar port to continue Transport 09:18
Azerbaijan names compensation amount for closed banks' depositors Finance 09:18
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 09:10
Faryab in Kerman shakes with strong 4.9-degree quake Iran 09:07
Parents to choose between in-class and distance studies in Georgia starting February 1 Georgia 08:55
Turkey reports over 6,000 cases, 136 deaths in 24 hours Turkey 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:58
Several facilities put into operation in Iran’s Mehrabad Airport Transport 07:01
Myanmar gov't leaders detained, military declares state of emergency for 1 year Other News 06:31
Generation potential of Iran's power plants increases Oil&Gas 05:01
Israel extends lockdown, sees delay in COVID-19 turnaround Israel 02:32
S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks Other News 01:36
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of non-oil products in 2020 Business 00:45
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of pipes, metal products Tenders 00:44
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for last week of January 2021 Finance 00:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 1 Oil&Gas 00:38
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 501,000 in past day - WHO World 00:12
EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million more vaccine doses Europe 31 January 23:21
Iran's hydrocarbon reserves revealed Oil&Gas 31 January 22:41
Certain loans issued in Iranian trade sector Finance 31 January 22:37
Certain facilities to be launched in ports of Iran’s Bushehr Province Business 31 January 22:36
Iran unveils amount of investments attracted in Imam Khomeini port Business 31 January 22:35
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 31 January 22:09
Uzbekistan extends air traffic restriction with number of countries Transport 31 January 22:02
Uzbekistan’s ministry of innovative dev’t to purchase software via tender Tenders 31 January 21:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 31 January 21:58
Thousands protest in Vienna as far-right march on COVID measures banned Europe 31 January 21:55
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline Other News 31 January 21:25
Huge blast targets hotel in Mogadishu Other News 31 January 20:45
Qatar reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, 151,335 in total Arab World 31 January 20:13
Kazakhstan sees drastic increase in money transfers year-on-year Finance 31 January 19:43
Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company increases gas extraction Oil&Gas 31 January 19:42
All news