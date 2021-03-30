Azerbaijan creating DOST Center in liberated Shusha city

Azerbaijan 30 March 2021 19:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan creating DOST Center in liberated Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The work has already begun to establish the DOST ('Friend') Center in Shusha city upon the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on March 30 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev.

The mission of DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, to increase public care for vulnerable groups, to use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.

Touching upon the plans for the future, the minister stressed that another DOST Center will open in the Absheron region soon and also spoke about the measures being taken to open similar centers in Guba, Sabirabad, Ganja and Sumgayit.

"Of course, one of the important priorities in this sphere is associated with our liberated territories,” Babayev added. “In accordance with the instructions of President Aliyev, the work has already begun to create the DOST Center in Shusha."

