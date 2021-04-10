Armenia set up booby traps on Azerbaijan's de-occupied lands - Mine Action Agency

Azerbaijan 10 April 2021 09:27 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia set up booby traps on Azerbaijan's de-occupied lands - Mine Action Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

During the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians set up booby traps there, including in residential buildings, civilian objects and other buildings, Idris Ismayilov, Head of the Operational Headquarters of Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Ismayilov, in some areas, on small plots of land, four to five mines have been set.

“The Armenians, retreating, mined their trenches. Such explosive devices cannot be detected by standard de-mining procedures, they are found during special search operations. Retreating, the Armenian troops resorted to setting up booby-traps,” Ismayilov said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

