Azerbaijan using combat aircraft units in military exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan continues military exercises with participation of combat aircraft units, Trend reports on May 16 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry said the combat aircraft units was redeployed in accordance with the plan of the exercises.
Aircraft and helicopters that were brought into a state of combat readiness are withdrawing into reserve airfields.
Latest
Rising commodity prices create preconditions for potential strengthening of currencies in CIS - expert
Udi people always feel attention of Azerbaijani president, first lady - head of Albanian-Udi Christian community
Most temples belonging to Udi people are either in ruined or dilapidated condition. Therefore, we will restore them too - President Aliyev