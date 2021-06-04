Trend News Agency expresses condolences in connection with death of journalists (UPDATE)
Trend news agency expressed condolences in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.
While operating in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and 39-year-old AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov were killed as a result of the mine explosion.
These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.
Trend news agency expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the killed journalists.
May their souls rest in peace!
