Azerbaijan Media Development Agency issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency has issued a statement in connection with the death of journalists in Kalbajar district as a result of the mine explosion, Trend reports on June 4.

“The death of AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian, the injury of several people as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation while performing official duties testifies again to Armenia’s terrorist activity,” the statement said.

“Armenia’s refusal to provide the Azerbaijani side with maps of minefields in violation of all international conventions and the reached agreements endangers the lives of thousands of people and leads to the death of innocent citizens, which has occurred today,” the statement said.

“As the big violation of the norms and principles of international law, international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, this terrorist act testifies to Armenia's contempt for peace, security and international law,” the statement said.

“As a result of impunity, such inhuman acts have become a habit for this country, which sacrifices the ideas of humanism in the name of aggressive nationalism,” the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our colleagues, who worked in difficult conditions to shoot a video footage and bring to the international community the inhuman actions committed by the Armenians in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, including the ruthless destruction of the Azerbaijani unique cultural and historical monuments, the plunder of the Azerbaijani natural resources,” the statement said.

“We express condolences to the families of victims," the statement says.