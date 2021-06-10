Azerbaijan, Turkey hold political consultations between foreign ministries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

The political consultations were held at the level of deputy ministers in Turkey’s Ankara city between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkey on June 10, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The issues of bilateral and multilateral relations were discussed during the consultations.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov met with Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran and Sedat Onal within the political consultations.

The bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed. The views on regional and international issues were exchanged.