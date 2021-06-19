Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

A delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 20, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be held, as well as opportunities for expansion of military relations will be considered.