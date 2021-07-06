Two of widest streets in world to be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - special rep of president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:03)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Two of the widest streets in the world will be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the area of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, said, disclosing the information on the infrastructure of Aghdam town, Trend reports on July 6.

“The width of one street will reach 60 meters while another street - 55 meters,” Huseynov added.

"One of these wide streets is in Lisbon,” the special representative said. “There will be two such streets in Aghdam. There will be pedestrian and bicycle paths, tram tracks, trees, parking spaces, a roadway. There will be enough space to avoid traffic congestion."

Huseynov also stressed that schools, hospitals and other public buildings in Aghdam will be located within walking distance.