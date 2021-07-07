Trial of mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war held in Baku (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 15:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The trial on a criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who was attracted by Armenia to the battles in Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war against Azerbaijan, was held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

The trial was chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev.

Witness Arif Osmanov said that he witnessed the arrest of the accused at the War Trophy Park in Baku.

"During the search operations, notes in Armenian and Russian, as well as a telephone, were found in Dubakov’s bag," Osmanov said.

Then the files of the criminal case were considered.

Dubakov repeatedly traveled from Russia to Armenia, and from there to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He was a member of the Armenian "Voma" center, participated in military exercises in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There he had previously met with the head of this organization Vladimir Vartanov. The accused was trained in Armenia in 2019.

According to the Russian side, Dubakov was traveling from Russia visited Armenia several times.

When Dubakov’s mobile phone was checked, it was revealed that he was in correspondence with a user under the nickname "Artsakhskiy".

Moreover, it was established that Dubakov spoke to Mirzoyan, Zararyan and others over the phone.

Then the testimony of the accused to the investigation was readout.

Dubakov said that he watched videos of the "Voma" center on social networks from September through October 2018.

“I watched the video footage of the military exercises of the center and I was interested in them,” Dubakov said. “Their goal was to train young people to participate in battles against Azerbaijanis in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. I live in Russia and do not forget that I am an Armenian from my father’s side.”

“After watching this video footage, I wanted to help the Armenian people,” Dubakov added. “Therefore, I decided to cooperate with the "Voma" center. I became a member of the center via the internet. Then I came to Armenia in 2018. There I was attracted to the training. The center also included people from other countries.”

“The purpose was to train for participation in battles against the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, create panic among civilians and organize explosions,” Dubakov said. “I took part in several exercises in 2018. We were taken to Shusha, Khankendi and other districts.”

“We reviewed the conditions in the districts where the hostilities will take place,” Dubakov said. “I returned to Russia in late 2018. Then I visited Armenia again in July 2019 and from there I went to the occupied territories, where I participated in the exercises. I arrived in Azerbaijan on January 14, 2021."

The next trial on this criminal case will be held on July 14.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.