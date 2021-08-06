Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters, rescuers arrives in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6
Trend:
The third group of firefighters and rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Turkey in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread, arrived in the fraternal country, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The group is already in Turkey and is moving towards the region where forest fires are raging.
The group of firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with officials, was welcomed by local residents.
