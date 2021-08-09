Azerbaijan starts issuing 'Certificate of Contraindications' to COVID vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

The issuance of a ‘Certificate of Contraindications’ to persons who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country has begun in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Aug. 9 with reference to a joint statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

In order to obtain the certificate, the citizens can contact the polyclinics at the place of residence.

On the basis of the conclusion of a special commission created by the Ministry of Health, a decision will be made to issue a ‘Certificate of Contraindications’ to the citizens of the country.

The statement reads that among the anti-coronavirus measures, in addition to vaccination, compliance with rules such as social distance, the use of medical masks, and hand hygiene is still in place.