Fire in Azerbaijan's Aghsu spreads to forest belt (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The fire that broke out on Aug. 17 on the territory of the Aghsu district of Azerbaijan has spread to the forest belt, Trend reports.

In particular, the area engulfed in fire in the village of Bijo has expanded.

In general, over 1,500 hectares were completely burned down, walnut trees, mulberry trees, and other trees, which were over 100 years old, burned down on the territory of the village. The fire has already spread to the forest belt near the village. The fire brigades of Aghsu, Kurdamir, Hajigabul, Shamakhi, and Ismayilli districts are involved in the territory. A strong fire in the territory of the village of Bijo is currently continuing.

