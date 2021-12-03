Azerbaijani, Turkish online portals sign memorandum of understanding

Azerbaijan 3 December 2021 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Turkish online portals sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijani Azexport portal and Tradevalley, Turkey's leading B2B platform, Trend reports citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

According to the memorandum, a digital exhibition hall using virtual reality (VR) technology will be created for products manufactured in Azerbaijan.

Following the agreement, both parties will regularly exchange e-commerce information.

In addition, a special panel for Azexport will be provided on the Tradevalley portal, Azexport members will be able to use the Tradevalley portal free of charge for six months, exchange trade requests and business proposals.

The agreement also provides for the organization of conferences, seminars and lectures on the development of e-commerce, e-logistics, e-customs and other services in both countries.

Azexport was created upon the order of the president ‘On the creation of a unified database of goods produced in Azerbaijan’ dated September 21, 2016.

The task of the portal, which is managed by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, is to provide information on Azerbaijani-made goods. The website is an efficient platform for selling these goods both in foreign and local markets.

